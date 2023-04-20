It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) stock

The closing price of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) was $109.82 for the day, down -5.23% from the previous closing price of $115.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1532430 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Lin Judy L. sold 500 shares for $97.52 per share. The transaction valued at 48,760 led to the insider holds 946 shares of the business.

TUAN SHERMAN sold 1,000 shares of SMCI for $87,000 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 24,696 shares after completing the transaction at $87.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, LIU TALLY C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $83.27 each. As a result, the insider received 416,359 and left with 24,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.61B and an Enterprise Value of 5.50B. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $119.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.50.

Shares Statistics:

SMCI traded an average of 1.52M shares per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 4.62M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.21% and a Short% of Float of 10.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $11 and $7.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.08B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.