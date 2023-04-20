Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $5.18 in the prior trading day, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed at $5.05, down -2.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10694256 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KGC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.28B and an Enterprise Value of 8.50B. As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 240.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $6.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.03M with a Short Ratio of 18.03M, compared to 13.46M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KGC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $768M, an estimated increase of 39.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $39.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.