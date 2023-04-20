NR (Newpark Resources Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) closed at $4.02 up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772595 shares were traded. NR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when MINGE JOHN C bought 10,000 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 40,250 led to the insider holds 172,045 shares of the business.

Lewis Michael A bought 5,251 shares of NR for $20,899 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 76,046 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Young Donald Win, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,308 and bolstered with 247,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NR now has a Market Capitalization of 353.94M and an Enterprise Value of 464.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NR has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6785.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NR has traded an average of 694.67K shares per day and 638.37k over the past ten days. A total of 92.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 773.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 636.08k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $219.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $200.1M to a low estimate of $200.1M. As of the current estimate, Newpark Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.8M, an estimated increase of 44.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.16M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $44.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $768.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $768.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.78M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.9M and the low estimate is $817.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.