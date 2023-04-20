PSTV (Plus Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.29, up 3.20% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1579585 shares were traded. PSTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2778.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 25, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On October 16, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Hawkins Richard J bought 1 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Lenk Robert P sold 1,500 shares of PSTV for $472 on Dec 30. The Director now owns 8,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.31 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, HEDRICK MARC H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,240 and bolstered with 33,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTV now has a Market Capitalization of 9.38M and an Enterprise Value of -3.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -13.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTV has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4494.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSTV traded 251.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 317.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.47M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 247.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 275.35k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224k, up 2,194.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $6.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.