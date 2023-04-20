PTGX (Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) closed at $23.46 in the last session, up 1.08% from day before closing price of $23.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921753 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTGX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $55.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTGX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 815.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTGX traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 2.74M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.47% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.77. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$3.44.