Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $11.28 in the prior trading day, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) closed at $11.29, up 0.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3034599 shares were traded. SBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBRA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.73B and an Enterprise Value of 5.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBRA has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 230.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBRA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.2M with a Short Ratio of 14.20M, compared to 10.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.14% and a Short% of Float of 8.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBRA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.02.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $157.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.2M to a low estimate of $151.77M. As of the current estimate, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.1M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.74M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.64M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $640.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.81M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $670.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $706M and the low estimate is $634.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.