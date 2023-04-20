The name Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Aehr Test Systems’s stock clocked out at $28.81, down -5.32% from its previous closing price of $30.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708353 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 175.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES sold 30,000 shares for $28.21 per share. The transaction valued at 846,300 led to the insider holds 59,668 shares of the business.

Erickson Gayn sold 50,000 shares of AEHR for $2,000,000 on Mar 23. The President and CEO now owns 569,064 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, SPINK KENNETH B., who serves as the VP of Finance and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $35.22 each. As a result, the insider received 880,500 and left with 99,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 828.04M and an Enterprise Value of 791.67M. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $40.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEHR traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 4.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.90% and a Short% of Float of 17.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $22.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.71M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $20.29M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.2M, an increase of 117.40% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.09M and the low estimate is $100.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.