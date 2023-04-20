The name Angi Inc. (ANGI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) closed at $2.06 up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549446 shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Angi Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.75 from $2 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.60.

On December 02, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $2.UBS initiated its Sell rating on December 02, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 48,164 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 144,492 led to the insider holds 22,416 shares of the business.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 6 shares of ANGI for $18 on Jan 30. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 70,580 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 400 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,200 and left with 70,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANGI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B and an Enterprise Value of 1.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $6.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0135.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANGI has traded an average of 800.29K shares per day and 369.53k over the past ten days. A total of 504.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.32M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 6.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $384.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $389.2M to a low estimate of $375M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $436.16M, an estimated decrease of -11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.88M, a decrease of -15.10% less than the figure of -$11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $457.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $405.32M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.