The name POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.12, up 3.70% from its previous closing price of $7.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617233 shares were traded. PNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 30, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

On October 11, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares for $6.64 per share. The transaction valued at 14,342 led to the insider holds 3,616,313 shares of the business.

Malik Rajesh bought 3,700 shares of PNT for $24,642 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,700 shares after completing the transaction at $6.66 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, HOGUE GERALD L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,660 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,943 and bolstered with 3,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNT now has a Market Capitalization of 746.12M and an Enterprise Value of 739.12M. As of this moment, POINT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNT has reached a high of $10.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNT traded 614.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 728.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.46M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PNT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 9.20M, compared to 9.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$1.47.