There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) can be one of them

The closing price of Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) was $0.21 for the day, down -4.64% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2040496 shares were traded. AKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on January 04, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $2.50 previously.

On February 08, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 12.66M and an Enterprise Value of 4.51M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTX has reached a high of $1.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6216.

Shares Statistics:

AKTX traded an average of 283.24K shares per day over the past three months and 467.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 5.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 130.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 92.36k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.