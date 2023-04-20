There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) can be one of them

The closing price of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) was $6.10 for the day, down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $6.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13306512 shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAZR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Jepsen Mary Lou bought 10,109 shares for $6.66 per share. The transaction valued at 67,281 led to the insider holds 55,584 shares of the business.

AEG Holdings, LLC bought 7,953 shares of LAZR for $52,910 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 39,569 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Tempesta Daniel David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,325 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,017 and bolstered with 115,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 2.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $14.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.33.

Shares Statistics:

LAZR traded an average of 12.44M shares per day over the past three months and 8.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 364.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.87M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 67.14M with a Short Ratio of 67.14M, compared to 67.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.18% and a Short% of Float of 26.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.86M, an estimated increase of 73.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.7M, an increase of 58.10% less than the figure of $73.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.7M, up 118.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420.5M and the low estimate is $129.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 205.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.