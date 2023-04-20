There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) can be one of them

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) closed the day trading at $33.13 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $33.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813056 shares were traded. PBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBA, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBA now has a Market Capitalization of 18.38B and an Enterprise Value of 28.29B. As of this moment, Pembina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBA has reached a high of $42.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBA traded about 684.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBA traded about 534.7k shares per day. A total of 550.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 549.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.23% stake in the company. Shares short for PBA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 7.89M, compared to 13.18M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.95.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.28B, an estimated decrease of -20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, a decrease of -21.80% less than the figure of -$20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.67B, down -12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.31B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.