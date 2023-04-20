There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) can be one of them

The closing price of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) was $0.44 for the day, down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0032 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030748 shares were traded. RCON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4285.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on June 12, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCON now has a Market Capitalization of 18.09M and an Enterprise Value of -16.36M. As of this moment, Recon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCON has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9432, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9367.

Shares Statistics:

RCON traded an average of 919.52K shares per day over the past three months and 522.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.14M. Insiders hold about 53.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RCON as of Mar 30, 2023 were 330.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 1.09M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.89M to a low estimate of $12.89M. As of the current estimate, Recon Technology Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $12.14M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.79M and the low estimate is $15.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.