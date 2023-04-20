There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Zscaler Inc. (ZS) can be one of them

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed the day trading at $102.96 down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $103.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690876 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $148.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $124.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on January 24, 2023, with a $124 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when CANESSA REMO sold 6,229 shares for $106.79 per share. The transaction valued at 665,211 led to the insider holds 295,863 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 5,638 shares of ZS for $602,097 on Mar 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 291,182 shares after completing the transaction at $106.79 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,645 shares for $106.79 each. As a result, the insider received 389,259 and left with 132,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZS now has a Market Capitalization of 15.38B and an Enterprise Value of 14.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $231.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZS traded about 2.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZS traded about 2.6M shares per day. A total of 144.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 6.7M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 33 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 35 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $397.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $405M to a low estimate of $396.37M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $286.81M, an estimated increase of 38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.8M, an increase of 32.30% less than the figure of $38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415M.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 43.10% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.