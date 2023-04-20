There is a good chance Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) closed at $4.82 in the last session, up 6.17% from day before closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960301 shares were traded. CNTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On August 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $5.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when YVER ANTOINE sold 7,000 shares for $3.42 per share. The transaction valued at 23,970 led to the insider holds 806,681 shares of the business.

YVER ANTOINE sold 7,700 shares of CNTA for $29,201 on Feb 01. The EVP & Chairman of Development now owns 813,681 shares after completing the transaction at $3.79 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, YVER ANTOINE, who serves as the EVP & Chairman of Development of the company, sold 6,970 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider received 22,136 and left with 751,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNTA now has a Market Capitalization of 360.85M and an Enterprise Value of 37.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNTA has reached a high of $9.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7210, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9787.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNTA traded on average about 179.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 235.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.22M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.84M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$2.21.