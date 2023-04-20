There Is Still Room For a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) was $0.46 for the day, up 14.16% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0576 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5192551 shares were traded. AKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4305.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $2.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when LONG CIARAN JOSEPH bought 79,979 shares for $0.63 per share. The transaction valued at 50,387 led to the insider holds 383,226 shares of the business.

MCCORMICK MYLES B bought 56,250 shares of AKA for $36,562 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 122,635 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKA now has a Market Capitalization of 53.89M and an Enterprise Value of 192.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKA has reached a high of $4.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9703, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6125.

Shares Statistics:

AKA traded an average of 163.23K shares per day over the past three months and 963.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AKA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 571.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 381.45k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $120M to a low estimate of $113M. As of the current estimate, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $148.32M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.49M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.96M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $598.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $580.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.74M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704.4M and the low estimate is $626M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.