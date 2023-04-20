There Is Still Room For America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) closed the day trading at $21.12 down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $21.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694246 shares were traded. AMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 443.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on April 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $21.50 from $22.50 previously.

On February 23, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20.40 to $22.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMX now has a Market Capitalization of 22.58B and an Enterprise Value of 23.10B. As of this moment, America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMX has reached a high of $21.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMX traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMX traded about 718.49k shares per day. A total of 3.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13B. Shares short for AMX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.68M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 8.72M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

AMX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $11.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.41B to a low estimate of $11.12B. As of the current estimate, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $10.31B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.61B, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.4B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.03B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.02B and the low estimate is $45.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.