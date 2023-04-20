There Is Still Room For Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) closed the day trading at $9.55 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $9.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3918918 shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.88B and an Enterprise Value of 9.92B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBS traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBS traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.69M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 2.87M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

SBS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.18, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 102.10% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.