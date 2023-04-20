There Is Still Room For SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) was $25.97 for the day, up 6.00% from the previous closing price of $24.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4556769 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares for $16.44 per share. The transaction valued at 164,400 led to the insider holds 13,000 shares of the business.

LEVINE ANDREW S bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $162,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.24 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, HATKOFF CRAIG M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $34.31 each. As a result, the insider received 308,790 and left with 2,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 8.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $76.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.51.

Shares Statistics:

SLG traded an average of 3.05M shares per day over the past three months and 2.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.56M with a Short Ratio of 14.56M, compared to 9.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.62% and a Short% of Float of 32.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.69, SLG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$3.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.96M to a low estimate of $187M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $156.03M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $199.06M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $639M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $786.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $794.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $891.14M and the low estimate is $648.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.