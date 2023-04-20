There Is Still Room For Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) closed the day trading at $19.35 down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $19.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585097 shares were traded. CEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEF, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.26B. As of this moment, Sprott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 967.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 175.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 383.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -266.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEF has reached a high of $20.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEF traded about 548.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEF traded about 604.53k shares per day. A total of 214.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.95M. Shares short for CEF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 370.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 80.36k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.