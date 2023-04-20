There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

As of close of business last night, bluebird bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.44, up 2.38% from its previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2411109 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on August 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 33,480 led to the insider holds 280,149 shares of the business.

Obenshain Andrew sold 3,178 shares of BLUE for $24,802 on Jan 11. The President and CEO now owns 242,690 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Colvin Richard A, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 557 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,347 and left with 74,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLUE now has a Market Capitalization of 318.05M and an Enterprise Value of 419.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 106.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 116.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9673.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLUE traded 4.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 26.45M with a Short Ratio of 26.45M, compared to 18.28M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.87% and a Short% of Float of 30.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$2.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $19.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $98M to a low estimate of $3.9M. As of the current estimate, bluebird bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.95M, an estimated increase of 910.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.15M, an increase of 699.90% less than the figure of $910.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6M, up 2,145.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.88M and the low estimate is $49.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 112.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.