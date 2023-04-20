There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: MDxHealth SA (MDXH).

As of close of business last night, MDxHealth SA’s stock clocked out at $3.34, down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 438370 shares were traded. MDXH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDXH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when MVM Partners, LLC bought 1,000,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000,000 led to the insider holds 45,504,584 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDXH now has a Market Capitalization of 88.16M and an Enterprise Value of 112.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDXH has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2618.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDXH traded 201.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 117.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.95M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.55% stake in the company. Shares short for MDXH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 76.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 66.28k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$1.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $13.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.31M to a low estimate of $12.9M. As of the current estimate, MDxHealth SA’s year-ago sales were $6.11M, an estimated increase of 119.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.93M, an increase of 116.30% less than the figure of $119.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDXH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.05M, up 72.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.51M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.