There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI).

In the latest session, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) closed at $26.81 down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $26.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1882108 shares were traded. OHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $33.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OHI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.61B and an Enterprise Value of 11.60B. As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $33.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OHI has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 234.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.26M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.77M with a Short Ratio of 21.77M, compared to 24.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.29% and a Short% of Float of 12.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OHI is 2.68, from 2.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.15.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $213.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $239.3M to a low estimate of $184.33M. As of the current estimate, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $249.31M, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.61M, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.27M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $988.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $875.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.24M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $913.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $764.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.