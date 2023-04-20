There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA).

As of close of business last night, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.04, up 2.97% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1471846 shares were traded. STSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STSA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 150,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 106,740 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 831,694 shares of STSA for $525,663 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 6,440,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,608,306 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,868,609 and bolstered with 5,608,306 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STSA now has a Market Capitalization of 23.57M and an Enterprise Value of -28.77M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSA has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8723, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0387.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STSA traded 915.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STSA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 159.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 256.21k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$1.53.