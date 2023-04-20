There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM).

In the latest session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed at $41.22 up 3.75% from its previous closing price of $39.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 928706 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 162.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on November 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares for $41.19 per share. The transaction valued at 411,884 led to the insider holds 3,365 shares of the business.

BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares of TNDM for $402,500 on Dec 16. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,029 shares after completing the transaction at $40.25 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, BERGER DAVID B, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $40.32 each. As a result, the insider received 604,800 and left with 3,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $118.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNDM has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 659.22k over the past ten days. A total of 64.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.89M. Shares short for TNDM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.62M, compared to 6.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 13.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $169.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $176M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.91M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.16M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $895.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $882.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.22M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $947.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.