There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

The closing price of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) was $0.31 for the day, down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716522 shares were traded. PHGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limi bought 348,000 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 85,260 led to the insider holds 3,161,489 shares of the business.

Ugwumba Chidozie sold 1,501 shares of PHGE for $567 on Nov 04. The Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner now owns 2,997,025 shares after completing the transaction at $0.38 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 732 and left with 2,998,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHGE now has a Market Capitalization of 8.81M and an Enterprise Value of -5.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHGE has reached a high of $1.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3369, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4226.

Shares Statistics:

PHGE traded an average of 239.08K shares per day over the past three months and 145.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.17M. Insiders hold about 14.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PHGE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 36.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 111.32k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.