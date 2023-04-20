There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) closed the day trading at $30.08 down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $30.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3800331 shares were traded. WMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 242.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when BERGSTROM STEPHEN W bought 6,895 shares for $29.00 per share. The transaction valued at 199,955 led to the insider holds 123,738 shares of the business.

SPENCE WILLIAM H bought 5,000 shares of WMB for $148,043 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 48,521 shares after completing the transaction at $29.61 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Smith Murray D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 400 shares for $29.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,864 and bolstered with 42,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMB now has a Market Capitalization of 36.77B and an Enterprise Value of 59.58B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMB has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMB traded about 7.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMB traded about 5.61M shares per day. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WMB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.84M with a Short Ratio of 21.84M, compared to 20.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

WMB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.79, up from 1.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.09. The current Payout Ratio is 101.20% for WMB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10000:8152 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.08B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, The Williams Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.58B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.96B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.49B and the low estimate is $10.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.