This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

In the latest session, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) closed at $149.01 up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $148.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552553 shares were traded. AWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Water Works Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $162 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kennedy Melanie M sold 693 shares for $152.10 per share. The transaction valued at 105,405 led to the insider holds 11,361 shares of the business.

Kennedy Melanie M sold 1,029 shares of AWK for $149,740 on May 20. The EVP, CHRO now owns 12,054 shares after completing the transaction at $145.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AWK now has a Market Capitalization of 29.60B and an Enterprise Value of 41.96B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWK has reached a high of $169.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AWK has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 807.04k over the past ten days. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.95M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AWK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 3.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AWK is 2.62, from 2.57 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 57.00% for AWK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $897.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $942.09M to a low estimate of $850M. As of the current estimate, American Water Works Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $842M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $937M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.79B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.