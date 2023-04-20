This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: PARTS iD Inc. (ID)

As of close of business last night, PARTS iD Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.33, up 9.23% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0277 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048013 shares were traded. ID stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2433.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ID’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $4 previously.

On November 10, 2021, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $4.25.

On April 07, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 07, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Ciappina Antonino sold 19,890 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 16,051 led to the insider holds 77,453 shares of the business.

Agrawal Kailas sold 19,126 shares of ID for $15,435 on Dec 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 77,118 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Atwater Mark, who serves as the VP of Vendor Relations of the company, sold 18,360 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider received 14,817 and left with 73,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ID now has a Market Capitalization of 7.68M and an Enterprise Value of 9.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ID has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3309, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0088.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ID traded 343.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.69M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ID as of Mar 30, 2023 were 89.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 76.68k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $85.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.4M to a low estimate of $85.4M. As of the current estimate, PARTS iD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.89M, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.47M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.47M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $370.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.6M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $392.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.92M and the low estimate is $392.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.