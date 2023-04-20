Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed the day trading at $7.21 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183120 shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABCL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 16, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 16, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 85,102 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 859,249 led to the insider holds 55,859,493 shares of the business.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of ABCL for $2,292,460 on Aug 19. The 10% Owner now owns 55,844,391 shares after completing the transaction at $11.46 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 9,173 shares for $8.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,842 and bolstered with 55,644,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. As of this moment, AbCellera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABCL traded about 1.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABCL traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 286.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.83M. Insiders hold about 19.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 23.56M with a Short Ratio of 23.56M, compared to 22.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.19% and a Short% of Float of 15.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $12.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.3M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.58M, an estimated decrease of -96.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.92M, a decrease of -71.90% over than the figure of -$96.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $485.42M, down -89.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.43M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.