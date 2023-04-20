Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

The closing price of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) was $4.64 for the day, up 8.60% from the previous closing price of $4.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3672 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4420990 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.9589 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when GOWER BOB G bought 90,287 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 44,087 led to the insider holds 1,222,682 shares of the business.

GOWER BOB G bought 270,000 shares of ENSC for $128,979 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 1,132,395 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, GOWER BOB G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 109,300 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,371 and bolstered with 862,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENSC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.65M and an Enterprise Value of 5.77M. As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $307.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1643, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.6791.

Shares Statistics:

ENSC traded an average of 224.95K shares per day over the past three months and 616.93k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 46.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 16.44k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$10.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.86 and a low estimate of -$21, while EPS last year was -$14.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$10.96, with high estimates of -$3.54 and low estimates of -$24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.36 and -$78.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$37.37. EPS for the following year is -$30.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$12.56 and -$58.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4M to a low estimate of $600k. As of the current estimate, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $603k, an estimated increase of 57.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03M, an increase of 397.60% over than the figure of $57.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52M, up 46.70% from the average estimate.