Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

The closing price of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) was $0.99 for the day, up 4.21% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6184125 shares were traded. GNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9284.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GNPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Securities on January 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2019, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNPX now has a Market Capitalization of 42.47M and an Enterprise Value of 21.51M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNPX has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1001, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3562.

Shares Statistics:

GNPX traded an average of 390.27K shares per day over the past three months and 997.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNPX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 2.74M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.55.