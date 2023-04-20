Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1141112 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EYE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 279.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Acharya Ravi sold 1,394 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 55,760 led to the insider holds 832 shares of the business.

Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares of EYE for $25,707 on May 13. The Director now owns 12,588 shares after completing the transaction at $25.71 per share. On May 12, another insider, Brandman Jared, who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,225 and bolstered with 18,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $43.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EYE traded about 1.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EYE traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 79.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.46M. Shares short for EYE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 7.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.22% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $552.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $542M. As of the current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $527.71M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $532.81M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.