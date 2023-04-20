Under Armour Inc. (UAA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) closed the day trading at $9.00 down -1.85% from the previous closing price of $9.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3721154 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UAA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On March 13, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.55B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UAA traded about 7.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UAA traded about 5.14M shares per day. A total of 448.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.39M with a Short Ratio of 20.39M, compared to 27.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Under Armour Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.