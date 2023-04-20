Update from ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) was $1.76 for the day, up 7.32% from the previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5459370 shares were traded. CFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $1.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58M and an Enterprise Value of -9.22M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFRX has reached a high of $363.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6657, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.1016.

Shares Statistics:

CFRX traded an average of 2.80M shares per day over the past three months and 13.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.47M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CFRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 33.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 37.75k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$10.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$10.83 and a low estimate of -$10.83, while EPS last year was -$40.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$11.17, with high estimates of -$11.17 and low estimates of -$11.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.44 and -$15.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.91. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2 and -$3.75.