Update from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) was $0.88 for the day, up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3675257 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 6,708 led to the insider holds 910,124 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 11,668 shares of INO for $14,935 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 904,291 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider received 31,588 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 193.14M and an Enterprise Value of -27.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $3.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7569.

Shares Statistics:

INO traded an average of 5.34M shares per day over the past three months and 8.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 250.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 34.82M with a Short Ratio of 34.82M, compared to 40.26M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.25% and a Short% of Float of 15.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.42.