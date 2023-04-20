Update from McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): A steady trajectory

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) closed the day trading at $85.26 up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $85.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859579 shares were traded. MKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 423.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $71.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 375,000 led to the insider holds 38,137 shares of the business.

MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares of MKC for $410,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 38,137 shares after completing the transaction at $82.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Kurzius Lawrence Erik, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $74.41 each. As a result, the insider received 372,074 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKC now has a Market Capitalization of 22.82B and an Enterprise Value of 27.67B. As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $105.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKC traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKC traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 268.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.37M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8M with a Short Ratio of 8.00M, compared to 7.67M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

MKC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 60.40% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.35B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.09B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.