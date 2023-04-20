Update from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): A steady trajectory

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) closed the day trading at $12.05 up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $11.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756169 shares were traded. PMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PMT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Lynch Catherine A. bought 2,000 shares for $11.24 per share. The transaction valued at 22,477 led to the insider holds 22,233 shares of the business.

Carnahan Scott W. sold 1,420 shares of PMT for $18,673 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 16,548 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Stewart Stacey D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 668 shares for $13.15 each. As a result, the insider received 8,784 and left with 44,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PMT traded about 822.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PMT traded about 955.42k shares per day. A total of 89.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Dividends & Splits

PMT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.81 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.42.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $96.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.5M to a low estimate of $88.35M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $81.84M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.21M, an increase of 366.10% over than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.05M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $371.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.77M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $421M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $449.56M and the low estimate is $389.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.