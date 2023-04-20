Update from SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA): A steady trajectory

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed the day trading at $5.80 up 0.17% from the previous closing price of $5.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667864 shares were traded. SIGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIGA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIGA now has a Market Capitalization of 426.71M and an Enterprise Value of 328.45M. As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIGA traded about 761.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIGA traded about 562.74k shares per day. A total of 72.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 42.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $176.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.44M to a low estimate of $176.44M. As of the current estimate, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.8M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 59.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.97M and the low estimate is $176.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.