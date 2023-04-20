Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) was $0.54 for the day, up 26.82% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2781628 shares were traded. VLON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4201.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLON now has a Market Capitalization of 5.55M and an Enterprise Value of 1.77M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLON has reached a high of $2.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4647, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3777.

Shares Statistics:

VLON traded an average of 6.90M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VLON as of Mar 30, 2023 were 90.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 1.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.