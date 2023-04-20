Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) was $36.63 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $36.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284630 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.20 and its Current Ratio is at 20.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On December 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 17, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Auster Martin sold 7,000 shares for $33.00 per share. The transaction valued at 231,013 led to the insider holds 47,649 shares of the business.

NSV Partners III LP sold 71,446 shares of VTYX for $2,165,800 on Apr 13. The 10% Owner now owns 9,977,045 shares after completing the transaction at $30.31 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Subramaniam Somu, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 71,446 shares for $30.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,165,800 and left with 9,977,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.28.

Shares Statistics:

VTYX traded an average of 918.20K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 5.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.73% and a Short% of Float of 27.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.44 and -$3.35.