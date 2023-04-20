VYNE (VYNE Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) closed at $4.46 in the last session, up 42.49% from day before closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39804130 shares were traded. VYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VYNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when LEPORE PATRICK G bought 20,000 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 49,680 led to the insider holds 23,472 shares of the business.

Harsch Mutya bought 10,000 shares of VYNE for $25,000 on Mar 20. The Chief Legal Officer and GC now owns 22,721 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYNE now has a Market Capitalization of 8.94M and an Enterprise Value of -33.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -70.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYNE has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0995, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5584.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VYNE traded on average about 20.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.17M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VYNE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 98.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 54.59k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.5 and a low estimate of -$2.5, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.62, with high estimates of -$2.62 and low estimates of -$2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.89 and -$10.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.89. EPS for the following year is -$3.9, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.9 and -$3.9.