Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) closed the day trading at $26.25 down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $26.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917300 shares were traded. WES stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WES, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares for $25.25 per share. The transaction valued at 252,500,000 led to the insider holds 190,281,578 shares of the business.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares of WES for $252,500,000 on Jul 21. The 10% Owner now owns 190,281,578 shares after completing the transaction at $25.25 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Bourne Robert W., who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,250 and bolstered with 34,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WES now has a Market Capitalization of 10.45B and an Enterprise Value of 16.95B. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WES has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WES traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WES traded about 515.52k shares per day. A total of 384.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WES as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.54M with a Short Ratio of 7.54M, compared to 4.92M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

WES’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 2.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.56. The current Payout Ratio is 60.60% for WES, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $3.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $766.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $859.88M to a low estimate of $665M. As of the current estimate, Western Midstream Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $758.3M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $792.68M, a decrease of -9.60% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $882.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $719M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.25B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.