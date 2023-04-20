What shareholders can do to beat the market with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) stock

As of close of business last night, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.74, up 6.10% from its previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868864 shares were traded. AMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.50.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 3,884,600 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 9,095,402 led to the insider holds 12,328,767 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRX now has a Market Capitalization of 214.64M and an Enterprise Value of 3.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $4.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2906.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMRX traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 886.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 6.44M, compared to 7.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $540.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $559.54M to a low estimate of $525M. As of the current estimate, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.63M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $572.1M, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $549M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.