What shareholders can do to beat the market with Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) stock

In the latest session, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) closed at $31.22 down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $31.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747720 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clearway Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,242,350 led to the insider holds 172,601 shares of the business.

Global Infrastructure Investor bought 71,980 shares of CWEN for $2,242,350 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 172,601 shares after completing the transaction at $31.15 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sotos Christopher S, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,056,822 and left with 266,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWEN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 10.34B. As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CWEN has traded an average of 757.35K shares per day and 628.5k over the past ten days. A total of 82.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.37M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CWEN is 1.50, from 1.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80.