What shareholders can do to beat the market with Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) stock

In the latest session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed at $21.56 down -3.84% from its previous closing price of $22.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823048 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIST now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $22.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIST has traded an average of 680.43K shares per day and 585.47k over the past ten days. A total of 88.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.62M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.45% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.18M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.