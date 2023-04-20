Which analyst expects Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) closed at $92.16 down -4.14% from its previous closing price of $96.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3264637 shares were traded. OMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Omnicom Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $100 from $95 previously.

On April 19, 2023, Macquarie reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $100.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on April 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $103.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Nelson Jonathan B. sold 25,000 shares for $93.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,335,250 led to the insider holds 128,038 shares of the business.

Castellaneta Andrew sold 6,000 shares of OMC for $556,800 on Feb 10. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 31,121 shares after completing the transaction at $92.80 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Tarlowe Rochelle M., who serves as the Senior VP and Treasurer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $73.08 each. As a result, the insider received 146,170 and left with 16,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMC now has a Market Capitalization of 19.36B and an Enterprise Value of 21.51B. As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $96.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMC has traded an average of 1.96M shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 203.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.15M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.18M, compared to 10.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OMC is 2.80, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70. The current Payout Ratio is 43.60% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.74 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.35. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.38 and $7.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.57B. As of the current estimate, Omnicom Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.44B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.6B and the low estimate is $15.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.