Which analyst expects Rumble Inc. (RUM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Rumble Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.31, down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $9.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934699 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RUM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.54B and an Enterprise Value of 2.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -262.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RUM traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 887.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 384.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.59M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 3.28M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.65M and the low estimate is $100.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 241.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.