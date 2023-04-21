A correction may be in store for BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares?

In the latest session, BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) closed at $1.19 down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1828637 shares were traded. BRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BRF S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 4.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0986.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRFS has traded an average of 6.73M shares per day and 2.84M over the past ten days. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 722.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 26.97M with a Short Ratio of 26.97M, compared to 29.89M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67B to a low estimate of $2.49B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.62B, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.49B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.04B and the low estimate is $11.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.