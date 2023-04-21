A correction may be in store for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) shares?

As of close of business last night, Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock clocked out at $213.07, down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $215.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16442880 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.77.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of META’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $250 from $225 previously.

On April 19, 2023, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $230 to $260.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $230 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Newstead Jennifer sold 393 shares for $219.94 per share. The transaction valued at 86,436 led to the insider holds 28,974 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 393 shares of META for $84,825 on Apr 11. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 29,367 shares after completing the transaction at $215.84 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 393 shares for $213.12 each. As a result, the insider received 83,756 and left with 29,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, META now has a Market Capitalization of 554.44B and an Enterprise Value of 540.29B. As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $224.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 194.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that META traded 30.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Mar 30, 2023 were 28.85M with a Short Ratio of 28.85M, compared to 27.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 39 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.09 and $6.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.97. EPS for the following year is $12.43, with 46 analysts recommending between $17.79 and $8.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 40 analysts expect revenue to total $27.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.28B to a low estimate of $26.76B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.91B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 39 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.51B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.07B.

A total of 51 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.61B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.08B and the low estimate is $124.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.